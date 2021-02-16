OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

This brings Ottawa's totals to 14,038 laboratory-confirmed cases and 434 deaths since the pandemic began, according to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.

The update comes on the third straight day that the province of Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 cases.

There was no official update from the province on Monday, due to the Family Day holiday, but on Tuesday, the province released both Monday and Tuesday figures, adding 964 cases on Monday and 904 cases on Tuesday, though officials note that cases may fluctuate due to data migration at Toronto Public Health. The province reported 30 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from Ontario often differ from OPH's because of different data collection times.

Ottawa public health added 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Provincial officials are reporting seven total cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in Ottawa and one case of the B.1.351 variant. No new variant cases were reported Tuesday.

Some trends are showing slight increases, with the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days climbing back toward 30 and the estimated reproduction number just above 1. The number of active cases dropped slightly on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of incremental increases. The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a rising trend in the past few days.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 29.3 (up from 28.5 cases on Monday and 26.0 cases on Sunday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 8-14)

Reproduction number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 15

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 40,013*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly on Tuesday to 435 from 438 on Monday.

The active case count reached a 2021 low of 402 on Feb. 10 and began slowly rising over the next five days.

OPH reported 33 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the city's total to 13,169 resolved cases.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 27,005 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday and 15,024 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

