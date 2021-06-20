OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 26 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There have been 27,570 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 588 residents have died.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. Seventeen deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa so far this month.

The level of severe illness requiring hospitalization was stable Sunday with only a minor change in ICU admissions. The number of active cases continues to decline but remains above 200. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is now below 15 for the first time in 2021.

Across the province, health officials reported 318 new cases and 504 newly resolved cases. Another 12 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario also reported 26 new cases in Ottawa.

Five more cases of COVID-19 were reported around the region. Two new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and three new cases were added in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 12 to June 18): 14.8 (down from 15.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 11 to June 17): 2.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.86

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 18:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 673,575

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 142,312

Total doses received in Ottawa: 748,790

As of Friday, 64 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 13 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (71 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in intensive care, down from five on Saturday.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 207 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 217 active cases on Saturday.

OPH reported that 36 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,775.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,561 (+12)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 5

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,566 (+16)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,263 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,539 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,192 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,204 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,626 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,318 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures on Monday.

There were 21,063 COVID-19 tests across the province in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.7 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Four new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) Shelter A-18110 (June 13) Supported Independent Living A-18236 (June 17)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.