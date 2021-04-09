OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor warns all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa will likely close to in-person learning after the April Break.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches is giving notice that a school closure will be "more likely than not" after the spring break.

A decision will be made by Wednesday of next week, at the latest.

The delayed spring break for elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and across Ontario runs from April 12 to 16.

Ottawa Public Health reported a record 242 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.