

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s post-secondary institutions and school boards says they will accommodate students’ who plan to participate in Friday’s Global Climate Strike.

Fridays for Future Ottawa and nine other groups, including Climat GO and Ecology Ottawa, are organizing the Global Climate Strike in Ottawa on Friday. The event is designed to raise awareness about climate change.

According to the Facebook event page, there will be two main rallying points in Ottawa and Gatineau. The groups are expected to converge on Parliament Hill around 12:30 p.m. for the Global Action Strike.

The University of Ottawa, Algonquin College and Ottawa’s largest school board have released statements about accommodating students who plan to take part.

The University of Ottawa says it will maintain regular academic and administrative activities on Friday. The school says staff have been directed to “accommodate students who wish to participate in the march.

uOttawa stands in solidarity with the global community in fighting climate change�� https://t.co/60qguhUww7 #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/6mrFOAVAg3 — uOttawa (@uOttawa) September 23, 2019

In a statement, Algonquin College President Claude Brule said regular academic activities will continue as scheduled on Friday, but faculty and management have been asked to “offer accommodations for those students who would like to take part in this historic event.”

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says if students decide to participate in the event, they should be encouraged to provide notice to the school and follow the regular sign-out procedures. The board says students “should not be penalized for choosing to participate in the event.” Teachers have also been asked not to schedule any major assessments on Friday.