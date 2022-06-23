Ottawa school bus companies launch driver recruitment campaign

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority and school bus operators are launching a new campaign to recruit drivers to the profession, after a shortage left hundreds of students without a ride to school this year.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority and operators Roxoborugh, Voyago, M.L. Bradley, First Student and Premier formed a "Driver Recruitment Task Force", the first of its kind in Ontario. As part of the task force to recruit drivers, a new campaign called ‘Drive Yellow’ launched on Thursday.

"The driver shortage predates COVID-19, and it has been exacerbated by the pandemic," OSTA general manager Vicky Kyriaco said. "What we've all learned during this challenging time is we need to work together and lean on each other to make a change in a positive way. Kids need us."

The 'Drive Yellow' school bus driver recruitment campaign will aim to raise public awareness and profile of the school bus driver position and recruiting new school bus and van drivers to the industry.

"'Drive Yellow," a multipronged campaign, aims to turn around the ongoing driver shortage in the Ottawa area by enticing people who are interested in work-life balance, who love kids and who want to contribute to their community in a meaningful way to consider driving a school bus or a van over other types of vehicles," said OSTA and the bus operators.

A "Drive Yellow" microsite will outline the benefits of becoming a school bus driver, the requirements and steps to become a driver and a list of operator job posts. There will also be advertising on print, radio, television and community outreach.

For more information on the recruitment campaign, visit driveyellow.ca.