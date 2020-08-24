OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) is outlining its updated back-to-school protocols for its school buses and other vehicles today.

OSTA released a list of guidelines earlier this month, but said some items, including running school buses at full capacity, were still under review by public health officials.

The plan included assigned seating for all students, and placed responsibility for telling students where to sit on the bus driver. It also included enhanced cleaning and mandatory mask use for students in grades 4 and up.

CTV News Ottawa will have more information from OSTA later today as their updated plan is unveiled.

'It takes effort on everyone's part': Epidemiologist's advice to parents

An Ottawa epidemiologist says it will take effort on the part of the community and vigilance from adults to keep COVID-19 cases low not only in schools but also throughout the community, in order to reduce the risk of transmission on the school bus and in schools in general.

Dr. Rayway Deonandan told CTV Morning Live on Monday morning that the best way to protect children from getting COVID-19 is to keep the overall rate of transmission in the community low.

"Everybody else in the community has to do their part: we have to wear a mask and we have to socially distance, even if we haven't got kids or work in a school," he said. "Number two, the most important way to keep kids safe is physical distancing. On a school bus, that means as much space in between kids as possible. If you can't then, you put something in the way like a mask or a face shield."

Deonandan says he recommends children wear both masks and face shields while on the bus to help reduce the risk of transmission further.

All school boards in Ottawa requires families to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they are symptomatic, but Denonandan says there is no way to make school buses entirely risk-free.

"It's possible to lower the risk; we can't eliminate the risk," he said. "It's important to remember that, overall, across the province, the overwhelming number of kids and families will be just fine. The probability of encountering someone with the disease and then getting it from someone with the disease is really quite low. The risk here is that schools can be accelerators of the pandemic. When you scale this up to tens of thousands of schools and hundreds of thousands of kids, someone is going to get it and we have to prevent that handful of cases from becoming outbreaks."

Deonandan says if parents are able to drive their kids to school that can help reduce the overall numbers on buses for families who don't have any alternatives, but he doesn't want anyone to fell compelled.

"I'm reticent to say [drive your kids to school] because of the ecological impacts and the stress on families," he said. "I don't want people going into further debt an upturning their lives for this but, in general, yeah, if we can keep the number of kids in the school bus low, that will help."

Deonandan believes all children should be required to wear masks on the bus, regardless of age, but cautions that enforcement should be light-handed.

"Kids, especially small kids, won't be able to do it well. They're going to fidget, they're going to touch their face, that's okay," he said. "The goal here isn't perfection, it's just getting more people to behave responsibly and mitigate transmission. A handful of kids won't be able to, for medical purposes, and we have to make accommodations for those kids, but there's no reason not to attempt to make this more widespread and common.