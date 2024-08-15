Ottawa school bus authority short 28 drivers ahead of new school year

Hundreds of Ottawa students may not have a bus ride on the first day of school, as the school bus authority is short dozens of bus drivers for the fall.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says with just over two weeks left until the start of classes at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board, operators need to hire 28 new bus drivers.

"This shortage impacts approximately 112 transportation runs of all OSTA transportation services," the transportation authority said in a statement.

"Unlike last fall, when the shortage primarily impacted our west/south end communities, this driver shortage impacts all areas we serve."

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is responsible for signing contracts with school bus operators and organizing the bus routes for Ottawa's two largest school boards.

It says a list of routes on "long-term cancellation" will be posted next week when the Parent Portal opens, adding information about potential cancellations will be posted on the site. OSTA says it cannot provide information on long-term cancellations sooner because operators are still confirming route assignments with all available drivers.

"Our operators have indicated that they have many drivers in training, most of whom will be available to service our runs on the first day of school," the OSTA says. " Operators are confident that many of the long-term cancellations will be resolved."

"Cancelled services may be reinstated by the start of the school year. Information about cancellations is intended to give parents and guardians as much notice as possible so they can plan alternative arrangements in the worst-case scenario."

The DriveYellow.ca website shows school bus drivers are needed for Ottawa, Kanata, Nepean, Gloucester and Stittsville. Some job postings show the wage is $20 hour, and drivers will work a 14 hour week.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license for at least one year.

Last fall, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority reported a shortage of 110 school bus drivers at the start of the school year, leaving 9,000 students without a ride to school. In January, the OSTA was still short 13 drivers.

The transportation authority says another update on the driver shortage will be provided by the end of next week.