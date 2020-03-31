OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s largest school board says it has been preparing for the second phase of the Learn at Home program, and more details will be released in the coming days.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board issued a statement after the Ontario Government announced schools will remain closed through the month of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All publicly funded elementary and secondary schools across Ontario will remain closed until at least May 4.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters in Toronto that “as I’ve told you before the situation continues to change day-by-day, and hour by hour. In order to protect our children, I’m prepared to extend these closures even further, if we have to.”

In a message to parents and students, the OCDSB says “we know this is a challenging time for students and parents.”

“OCDSB teachers, principals and staff are committed to ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn despite the challenges we face.”

The board says Ontario’s “Learn at Home” program announced on Tuesday establishes more specific expectations for learning, including hours of learning per week.

The OCDSB says it has been working to ensure the infrastructure is in place to support students, staff and families during the transition to online learning,

The Ottawa Catholic School Board sent a letter to parents Monday evening saying “we are preparing for the continuation of learning for our students, knowing that circumstances are different for each individual. Last week and this upcoming week, our staff will be reaching out to students to ensure that they can best support their learning needs.”

The board has ordered close to 2000 Chromebooks to supplement the existing stock of computers, and is working with suppliers to see if they can deliver the units.