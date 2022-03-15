Ottawa school board chair asks for gradual approach to removing COVID-19 restrictions

The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has written to the province asking for a delayed approach to removing COVID-19 restrictions that are set to end March 21.

This comes after the board failed to approve a motion extending mask use in schools Monday night. Trustees voted 6-6, causing the motion to fail. Trustee Justine Bell, who moved the motion to extend mandatory masking, said the board would instead be writing to the province for further guidance and extra time to implement the new measures.

In the letter to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Lynn Scott writes that the board is hoping to take a "stepwise" approach to an end to mandates.

"We note that the change in directives simultaneously removes three of the important layers of protection for our students and staff that have proven very effective at mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools," she wrote. "It would therefore be helpful to have additional time and flexibility to proceed stepwise over a two-to-four-week period as we implement the changes, to support improved monitoring, any retraining needs, and improved communications and reassurance for OCDSB families and staff."

In addition to mask mandates ending, the province is also ending cohorting and physical distancing requirements on March 21.

On masks, Scott said the board wants more information about how best to protect the most vulnerable students and staff.

"The OCDSB would appreciate timely additional direction regarding masking to protect medically fragile staff and students, especially children in congregate settings. In recent days we have heard significant concerns from families about the need to continue to protect those in our schools who are immunocompromised or otherwise at higher risk of severe effects should they contract COVID-19."

Scott said the board would be consulting with Ottawa Public Health on the possible impacts a gradual removal of mandates versus an immediate one would have on student health.

She has asked for a response from the province by Thursday.

Local schools are closed for March Break this week. Students will be returning Monday with many public health measures no longer required.

Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that if people want to keep wearing a mask even after the mandate ends, then "God bless you," but if they don't, that's also okay. He said he would wear his mask in the legislature for "the first few days" after it resumes sitting Monday, despite Government House Leader Paul Calandra rescinding the mandatory mask order for the chamber.