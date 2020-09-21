Current conditions and forecast
A visitor picks a McIntosh apple at AppleStock Orchard in Winchester, Ont., near Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It’s a cold start to the day with a frost advisory in place but the final day of summer will not disappoint.
Environment Canada is forecasting lots of sunshine and a high of 17C on Monday. The overnight low will dip to 2C.
Fall officially arrives at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.
The rest of the week will see slightly above average temperatures for this time of year.
Tuesday: Sunny and 20C
Wednesday: 24C with a mix of sun and cloud
Thursday: A chance of showers with a high of 18C