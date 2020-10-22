OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will need their shorts on Friday and their winter gear Sunday night and Monday.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a humidex of 26 degrees to start the weekend, and a chance of flurries to end the weekend.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night, with a chance of showers. A low of 9C Thursday night.

Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and an unseasonably warm temperature of 21C. The record for warmest Oct. 23 is 24.6C set back in 1979.

Saturday's forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers. High 6C.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a high of plus 5C.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies Sunday night with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

On Monday, Ottawa will see a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain showers or flurries.