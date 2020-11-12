OTTAWA -- After several days of record-breaking warm temperatures, the weather in Ottawa is returning to normal on Thursday.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday with a high of 9 C. That's slightly warmer than average, but nowhere near the temperatures in the 20s we saw for the previous few days.

Things will gradually cool down even more over the next couple of days. Friday's high will be 6 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternon.

Saturday will be cloudy and a brisk 4 C, and Sunday will be rainy with a high of 6 C.

The temperatures in the mid-single-digits will continue into next week.