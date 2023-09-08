Ottawa's unemployment rate jumps to 4.9 per cent in August

Ottawa's unemployment rate increased to 4.9 per cent in August, as more people entered the workforce in the capital.

New data from Statistics Canada shows the Ottawa economy added 4,200 new jobs last month.

Ottawa's unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent in July. Statistics Canada says Ottawa's labour force increased by nearly 7,000 people last month.

The unemployment rate increased in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Gatineau's unemployment rate increased to 4.5 per cent in August, despite the economy adding 400 new jobs.

Kingston's unemployment rate increased to 3.9 per cent last month, while Belleville's unemployment rate jumped to 4.5 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported the Canadian economy added 40,000 new jobs in August, as the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

The agency says the strong pace of population growth means increasing job gains are necessary to keep the unemployment rate in check.

With files from The Canadian Press