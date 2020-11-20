OTTAWA -- Six-kilometre tunnels underground designed to stop sewage from flowing into the Ottawa River during heavy rainfall events are ready for operations.

Mayor Jim Watson, Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna and Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod will celebrate the completion of Ottawa's "Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel" project today.

The $232 million underground tunnel is located eight storeys underground and can hold up to 43,000 cubic meters of sewage overflow during major rainfalls.

The City of Ottawa says the tunnel will "greatly reduce" the frequency of sewage overflows during storms from entering the Ottawa River, and will help protect the river.

Once the rainfall has subsided, the water in the tunnels will then be treated and returned safely to the Ottawa River.

The underground Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel includes two tunnels: an east-west tunnel through the downtown core from LeBreton Flats to New Edinburgh Park, and a north-south tunnel along Kent Street from Chamberlain Avenue to existing infrastructure behind the Supreme Court of Canada building.

In addition to keeping sewage out of the Ottawa River, the city says the tunnel will also reduce the flooding risk in the Centretown area and north end of the Glebe.

Construction on the Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel began in 2016.

The City of Ottawa, the Ontario Government and the Federal Government covered the cost of the project.