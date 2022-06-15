Ottawa's transit commission meets amid inquiry into LRT

The city of Ottawa’s transit commission meets today, as public hearings into the inquiry of Stage 1 of LRT are underway.

In the first two days of testimony at the inquiry, former city staff members testified that there was pressure from the mayor and council to speed up the construction of the Confederation Line and that the $2.1 billion price tag did not take into account more than $400 million in inflation and $177 million in other costs.

Testimony resumes today.

In the meantime, the commission tasked with overseeing the transit system in the capital will receive an update from current city staff on the operation of OC Transpo buses, the LRT and Para Transpo, including ridership, which dropped significantly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has struggled to climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

Three members of the current transit commission are scheduled to testify before the LRT inquiry later this month. Couns. Catherine McKenney and Allan Hubley—the chair of the transit commission—along with citizen commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert are scheduled to testify June 29 as part of a city panel that also includes Coun. Diane Deans, who was the chair of the transit commission when the contract for the Confederation Line was awarded to the Rideau Transit Group in 2012.

Today’s transit commission meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

Day 3 of the LRT inquiry’s public hearings begins at 9 a.m. The inquiry will hear from John Traianopoulos, of Infrastructure Ontario, in the morning and from former deputy city of Ottawa manager Nancy Schepers, who also served as an executive advisor of light rail, in the afternoon.