OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s top doctor warns we will continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, and everyone must continue to practice physical distancing.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health is investigating 25 confirmed and 13 indeterminate (awaiting final lab rest results) cases of novel coronavirus.

“We anticipate this number will continue to increase as more people are exposed to the virus in our community and are getting tested,” said Dr. Etches.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced three more cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27.

When asked if she has a sense on how high the number of confirmed cases in Ottawa could go, Dr. Etches said modelling suggests “you could see up to 4,000 cases a day at the peak.”

The modelling is based on transmission around the world, in Ottawa and Canada.

“That’s a long way from where we are right now, and I hope we don’t reach that. But these are the kind of things that we’re looking at and trying to understand how we avoid that,” said Dr. Etches.

The Medical Officer of Health told reporters on Sunday there's an estimated 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Dr. Etches is encouraging everyone to continue practicing physical distancing.

"The actions you're taking will effect not only you, but also your loved ones and our most vulnerable."

New COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre

A second COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre is expected to open later this week.

Dr. Etches told reporters that health officials are working on setting up a second location. There is no word on where the site will be.

Etches says there are also plans to increase the capacity for testing in Ottawa as well.

Testing

The Medical Officer of Health says Ottawa Public Health is "actively" working with laboratories and health care provider to improve the wait times for receiving results.

Dr. Etches says they are hearing the wait time is up to seven days to get the results.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reports there are currently 10,000 cases under investigation across the province.

Social-distancing tracking

Ottawa Public Health is planning a telephone survey to make sure people are practicing physical distancing.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health has no plans to implement cellphone proximity tracking to see if people are gathering in large groups.

On Monday. Dr. Etches recommended people "limit contact with everyone outside your household" to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.