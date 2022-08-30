Ottawa’s top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class.
However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" to protect for children, teachers and families during the school year.
"I think our children know they should always have a mask in their pocket and in their backpack and we encourage them to wear them when they're in close contact with others. It's something they've gotten used to," Dr. Etches said on CTV Morning Live when asked if she will recommend her children wear masks in schools.
"For families where it's going to be something they want to do and their children aren't quite sure that they want to wear masks, you can have that conversation about why and how it protects them and protects others, and maybe find ways to make it easier – is it a mask they like, is it something that's comfortable for them."
The Ministry of Education has said masks will not be mandatory in schools this fall. Ottawa's English and French school boards have said masks are "optional", and students and staff may wear a mask if they want to.
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is not making a formal recommendation on if and when to reintroduce mandatory masking in schools, citing a lack of consensus on the topic.
Etches says everyone must prioritize keeping students in school after three school years with disruptions due to COVID-19.
"We can use those layers of protection. The first thing to do, we all need to do this for each other, is to make sure that we screen for those symptoms of headache, sore throat, feeling tired and just don't go to school if we aren't feeling well," Etches said Tuesday morning.
"Wearing a mask is another layer of protection some are going to choose, whether a child, a youth or an adult. We know that schools are going to work to promote is an acceptable, friendly environment for masks."
The medical officer of health reminds parents and guardians that students must wear a mask in public for 10 days after COVID-19 symptoms clear.
"We should expect to see some mask wearing for those who are at higher risk for sure, and for those who are returning to school," Etches said.
The medical officer of health says schools "teach kindness and inclusion", and wearing masks and supporting children and teachers who wear masks is important.
"I do want to encourage that we want to be kind and helping others avoid infection is one of the things we want to teach our children," Etches said.
"There are families who are going to talk to children about how important it is for them to wear a mask because they have someone in their family who is at risk at severe illness and we want to support those children who are coming to school wearing masks."
