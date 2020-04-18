OTTAWA -- As Ottawa residents get restless with the physical distancing guidelines, Ottawa’s top doctor says “our collective actions will determine” when it’s time to begin relaxing the restrictions.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says residents have been “amazing” at practicing physical distancing during the first month of the pandemic.

In a statement, Dr. Etches says “keeping two metres apart really makes a difference, and the more that we keep up with this physical distancing, the sooner we’ll be able to relax restrictions in a careful way.”

Dr. Etches has been asking for suggestions from residents on social media about how to continue to practice physical distancing, and what restrictions should be eased first.

Hello Ottawans - you have been amazing at #PhysicalDistancing for 1 month, thank you! We see signs of hope that we will make it through the pandemic. What are your recommendations to help us all keep maintaining a 2 metre distance from others for the next stretch? https://t.co/iXJdkh3MzK — Dr. Vera Etches (@VeraEtches) April 16, 2020

The most common suggestion has been more areas to get some exercise, including reopening parks for families to kick a ball or play.

“Increasing access to more outdoor spaces to have adequate space for walking, biking, and playing has been a common idea from residents,” wrote Dr. Etches.

Ottawa Public Health has said the physical distancing restrictions and other measures can begin to be eased when the rate of new cases and hospitalizations slow down, and the health care system is ready and has capacity to meet the demands.

On Saturday, the National Capital Commission began a nine day pilot project to give neighbourhood residents more space to get exercise while physical distancing.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to vehicles between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. so cyclists, joggers and pedestrians can get fresh air.

Dr. Etches says she understands the physical distancing measures are difficult, but they are making a difference.

“There would be more cases of COVID-19 in our community had everyone not done their part over the past month,” writes Dr. Etches.

“Please keep up this hard work over the next stretch of time.”