OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s medical officer of health would like to see everyone wearing a mask to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Councillor Diane Deans posted a message on Twitter, saying "I'm wearing a mask to help protect those around me." Deans challenged Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly and others to do the same.

#WeAreInThisTogether, Ottawa! I'm wearing a mask to help protect those around me. I am challenging @OPSChiefSloly @Joan20156 and @dcstevebell to do the same! #MaskSelfie Check out the @OttawaHealth website to find out where you can get yours: https://t.co/2kuhqrpaxG pic.twitter.com/TJeKHAHf8R — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) May 13, 2020

Last week, OC Transpo asked riders to consider wearing non-medical masks on buses and trains. Starting Monday, Uber will require all drivers and passengers to wear a mask.

“I do hope that everyone will find a way to purchase a mask, or seek help to get one, because it’s likely that we need to wear a mask to protect others when we go out,” said Dr. Vera Etches during an interview on CTV News at Six.

“As we start doing more activities that bring us within two metres of somebody else, that’s when we would like everyone to be wearing a mask.”

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault strongly recommended Quebecers wear masks.

Speaking to Council on Wednesday, Dr. Etches said non-medical masks are one of the few tools available to residents to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The reality is we don’t have that many tools to continue to suppress infection in our community. They are physical distancing and they are using a mask within two metres of others, if that has to happen.”

Dr. Etches told Council that Ottawa Public Health has implemented a “mask force”, trying to tackle the supply of masks and informing the public where they can buy masks.