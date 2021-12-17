Ottawa's top doctor is making an announcement on COVID-19 for a second straight day on Friday as cases continue to skyrocket in the province.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will address reporters along with the city's heads of emergency services and bylaw.

On Thursday, Etches said more restrictions will be needed to halt the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the capital.

“Vaccination is not enough to help improve the situation and make it through this surge,” she said. "We need to decrease capacity."

Etches said Thursday talks were ongoing with the province about possible further measures to halt the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Ontario reported a significant jump in cases to more than 3,100. That's more than double the number on Tuesday, which saw 1,429 new cases.

You can watch the Etches announcement live here at 2 p.m.