OTTAWA -- There are a lot of questions about COVID-19, who is most at risk, and how you can prepare you and your family for possible cases in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that circulate both in humans and other animals like bats. Human coronaviruses are common and are typically associated with mild illness, similar to the common cold, and spread easily between people.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, joined CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six to answer your questions about the novel coronavirus.

How can you protect yourself and your family?

The Ottawa Public Health website recommends you:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth unless you have just washed your hands with soap

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm

If possible, stay home if you are sick

It is still recommended to get your flu shot

Who is most vulnerable?

Dr. Etches says this virus can infect people of all ages.

“The good news is children aren’t likely to get severe illness. The most vulnerable population is people over 70, older adults, people with underlying chronic illnesses.”

Dr. Etches says the reason we haven’t seen many cases involving children is because “they just aren’t sick enough to be getting tested. Our case numbers are based on tests that are done. Children just aren’t ill enough to be presented for testing, but they’re getting infected.”

How long does it take for COVID-19 to run its course for people who will recover?

Dr. Etches says recovery from COVID-19 will vary depending on age and severity.

“Younger people might have the virus with not very many symptoms for a shorter period of time. Older adults with severe illness, it can go on for weeks unfortunately, hospitalization, intensive care,” said Dr. Etches.

“When we know someone has tested negative two times, 24 hours apart, that’s when they’ve cleared the infection.”

Is there any risk to taking public transit?

The Medical Officer of Health has tips to protect yourself from the virus while riding the bus or the train.

“Keeping your hands away from your face, and your eyes, nose and mouth where the virus can enter is really important. If you think you’ve touched a surface that could be contaminated, wait until you’ve washed your hands.”

Dr. Etches recommends keeping your distance from others on public transit, especially if someone is showing flu-like symptoms.

Is “antibacterial” sanitizer really of benefit?

Dr. Etches says “antibacterial” sanitizer is not a benefit for protecting yourself from COVID-19.

“Hand-washing with soap and water works really well for viruses. Also, alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

How can I protect myself in restaurants?

Dr. Etches recommends keeping a meter distance between yourself and others in a restaurant, “that way you’re protected from the spread of the virus.”

Wash your hands before you eat.

When it comes to buffets, Dr. Etches says the food is protected by a barrier that “prevents people’s respiratory” illness from spreading onto the food.

I’ve planned a March Break trip to a location where there is no travel advisory. Is it safe to go?

Dr. Etches says there is no evidence to date in this outbreak that people have been exposed and developed a COVID-19 infection from someone who has had a confirmed case while on a plane.

Dr. Etches recommends travellers check the travel advisories and think about the country you’re planning to travel to.

For countries that have a travel advisory issued by the Federal Government, Dr. Etches recommends you question the need for the trip.

“Where’s there no travel advisory, you want to make a decision based the importance of the trip, your health status, and really what is the picture on the ground.”

Dr. Etches, would you board a cruise ship right now?

Dr. Etches says “I would not take a cruise right now. There’s been some very strong advice from our federal government, our Chief Public Health Officer.”

On Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel due to COVID-19.

“That environment does appear to increase your risk,” said Etches.

Is the health care system prepared for a pandemic?

Dr. Etches says there are pandemic plans and they’re being used.

“They’re being implemented. The health care system is ramping up new ways of providing assessment and treatment. There’s no question this can be a huge strain on the health care system, so while there’s plans, it still means it’s going to be a challenge just given the volume of illness that could occur.”

Is hoarding toilet paper effective in protecting oneself against the virus?

Dr. Etches says “unless you’re going to wrap your hands in toilet paper so you don’t touch your eyes, ears and mouth, there is no reason to hoard toilet paper.”