OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is going to get worse before it gets better.

But that doesn't mean it's time to give up the fight.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live on Tuesday, Dr. Etches told Leslie Roberts the number of cases in the capital will continue to rise for some time.

"Unfortunately, it is possible that there will be more deaths," she said. "We're still seeing more people hospitalized, these outbreaks in retirement homes, the numbers are still going up."

But she says that doesn't mean the physical distancing and self-isolation measures aren't working.

"I want to encourage people. It doesn't mean your staying home isn't working, it just means we need to keep it up a bit longer. It's not easy, but if we weren't doing these measures we would be seeing more cases."

On Monday, Ottawa Public Health announced a second death in the city linked to COVID-19, this one in a patient who had been living at the Promenade Retirement Residence in Orleans.

Dr. Etches says there is still a lag in reporting results, meaning many of the cases that are being confirmed now are still from a time before physical distancing and other pandemic-response measures were put in place.

While she says she's pleased to see many people in Ottawa taking the pandemic seriously, Dr. Etches is also pleased that City By-Law officers have stronger power to enforce the rules because there are still people who aren't getting the message.

"My message to everyone is, 'Don't even gather in a group of five if it's outside your household and it's not essential,'" she said. "We are trying to limit as many contacts with others as we can so that we can decrease the risk of infection to others and ourselves."

On Monday, Mayor Jim Watson said The City received 50 complaints over the weekend about house parties, people hanging out in groups and gathering in public parks and other spaces, something he called "irresponsible, illegal, and idiotic" while speaking on CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

"It has to stop because these people don't seem to get the message that the virus can spread from person to person and then you put your family in danger when you return to your home," the mayor said.

Tickets haven't been issued yet, but Watson expects that to start soon.

"Up until a day or two ago we had very limited powers because they were limited to police officers," he said. "This will also take the pressure away from the police to deal with more pressing matters than telling some kids to stop playing basketball in a park or shutting down a party on a street."

Watson says there will be patrols, but is asking residents to call 3-1-1 if they see someone they suspect is violating the rules about physical distancing.

City parks are closed down for all purposes except walkthroughs.

"Parks are closed, technically, but people can actually walk through the park if they need a bit of space, that's fine, but don't stop and gather, don't stop on the benches, don’t stop and use the play equipment, just be on your way," he said.

Watson says yellow tape is going up around some play structures and signs are going out to parks to remind residents to remain two metres apart from each other and not to gather at the park or play on the equipment.

"This situation we find ourselves in is not getting better; it's getting worse," Watson said. "That's one of the reasons we're trying to be responsible and use all of the tools in our toolkit to make sure people remain safe in our community."

Ottawa Police will still enforce the Quarantine Act, for those who are ordered to self-isolate.

"When you're told to stay inside when you're quarantined, that doesn't give you a pass to go and do groceries," Watson said. "Get a family member from outside the home to help you. There are other social service agencies that can help people. It's important that people follow these rules for the full fourteen days, not thirteen, not twelve, but the full fourteen days."