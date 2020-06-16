OTTAWA -- It’s technically the final week of spring, but it really does feel like summer in the capital.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny weather with a high of 27 C on Tuesday, and things are only expected to get hotter from there.

After a cool respite overnight, with the temperature dropping to 10 C, Wednesday is also expected to be mainly sunny. The weather agency is calling for a high of 30 C that day.

On Thursday, expect a sunny day with a high of 31 C.

And on Friday, you guessed it: more sun and 32 C.

There’s no precipitation of any kind in the forecast until Sunday, which has a 40 per cent chance of showers.