Ottawa's stretch of record-breaking heat is over

A record-breaking high temperature is not in the forecast Sunday after four straight days of temperatures well above normal.

Ottawa broke heat records set at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of last week, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy Sunday with a small chance of showers in the morning and a strong chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. While the forecast high is 26 C, humid conditions will make it feel like 31.

The rain could help alleviate the dry conditions in the city. Ottawa has seen just under 9 mm of rain so far this month and an open air fire ban remains in effect. On Saturday, firefighters responded to a brush fire in Cumberland amid 30-degree weather.

Expect more showers and a possible thunderstorm Sunday night and Monday morning, with a low of 14 C, roughly double the usual low for this time of year.

Monday’s forecast calls for showers and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 22 C.

A chance of showers is also in the forecast for Tuesday, with a drop in temperature just 11 C for the high.

Wednesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 18 C, which is closer to seasonal norms.

OTTAWA HEAT RECORDS LAST WEEK

May 11: 28.4 C (26.8, 2001)

May 12: 30.5 C (27.6, 1992)

May 13: 30.3 C (28.2, 1985)

May 14: 31.2 C (30.7, 2004)