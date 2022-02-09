The most watched television event in the world is just days away, and at the centre of it is an Ottawa company.

Ross Video will be playing a big part in this year's Super Bowl, with some of the newest and best technology the NFL has ever seen.

It’s state-of-the-art video technology, a first in sports stadiums and at the brand new SoFi stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, that is hosting the Super Bowl this year.

Kevin Cottam is the VP of Ross Video Sports and Live Events. He’s been working on this tech since 2017.

“It’s the first double sided 360 screen that we’ve ever done,” says Cottam. “This facility is the most technologically advanced venue on the planet.”

The main attraction is a gigantic 80-million-pixel screen, powered by Ottawa’s Ross Video in this new $5-billion stadium.

“It’s not only the centre of attention, it’s really the greatest stadium we’ve ever seen in SoFi stadium,” says TSN1200’s Lee Versage. “To be in charge of all of this, what a responsibly. And you are at the leading edge of technology by doing this simply because of the state-of-the-art facility. This is not a 30-year-old facility. This was just built. This is the newest, greatest thing the NFL has.”

Ross Video is no stranger to the big game. This is Super Bowl number six for the Ottawa company.

The innovation and technology that Ross has integrated into this stadium is staggering. Ensuring the fans get the best viewing experience at home and in the crowd.

And as fast as new technology is developed, Ross Video needs to keep pace by hiring new talent.

“We’ve had 29 years of consecutive growth,” says Cottam. “We’ve got over 100 postings on our website today. We’re trying to recruit and we can’t get people in fast enough.”

Super Bowl LVI takes place Sunday when the LA Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s that whole fan engagement right,” says Cottam. “Being able to hit one dashboard control button and everything erupts. You’ve got a touchdown happening, you’ve got lights happening, audio, the whole facility just pops.”