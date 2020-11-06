OTTAWA -- The class of 2020 at Ottawa's largest school board will celebrate their graduation with a video ceremony in December.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced this week that virtual commencement ceremonies will be held for the graduating Grade 12 students.

"Despite our hopes to offer in-person commencement ceremonies this fall, it is clear that this will not be possible due to the continued COVID-19 risk in Ottawa-Carleton and the health and safety guidelines still in place," said the OCDSB in a statement on its website.

"To ensure a safe celebration for our graduates of 2020, all OCDSB secondary schools will be providing a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m."

Graduation ceremonies were postponed in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings.

The board says the pre-recorded ceremonies for each school will continue messages for graduates, presentation of diplomas and awards, and valedictorian speeches.