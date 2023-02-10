Ottawa's public school board updating field trip policy to make trips more accessible

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has announced an update to its field trip policy with the aim of making these experiences more accessible and educationally valuable for students.

The procedures will be modernized to reflect the current work in schools, increase accountability and safety, and ensure that approved field trips provide rich learning opportunities that enhance the curriculum and promote student well-being.

Ottawa's public school board is also working to make field trips more accessible to a wider range of students, with a focus on accommodating their needs and identities. The goal is to provide the best value for families, who often pay for these experiences, and ensure that field trips are reasonably priced.

Antong Hou, Grade 12 student and OCDSB Student Trustee, emphasized the importance of field trips and the value they bring to students.

"When done right, I don't think there's any argument against the value of a field trip," Hou said.

He fully supports the new policy, which touches on making field trips reasonably priced in relation to the experience and accessible to all students who wish to participate.

OCDSB Board Chair Lyra Evans says field trips should be educational and narrow in focus towards the curriculum.

"What a field trip is intended to do is to be educational, towards making sure that students understand whatever it is that we're trying to teach them through the field trip," she said.

Given the current economic climate, Evans pointed out that more families are unable to afford these trips, and the resources of the school board are limited due to decisions at the provincial government.

However, Hou highlighted that the current procedure states that a reasonable effort will be made to ensure that field trips are both equitable and accessible to encourage participation from all eligible students.

“Let's say I can't afford to go to the science museum, it's a lot easier for, let's say, the school to offset a cost of whatever the admission is maybe $20-$30. Versus my class is going to Vietnam to go dirt biking, and it's going to cost a couple $1,000," Hou said.

The update to the field trip policy reflects the OCDSB's commitment to providing students with valuable and educational experiences that enhance their learning and promote well-being.