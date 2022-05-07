Ottawa's public school board looks to close Vimy Ridge Public School to new students moving into the neighbourhood
New families moving into Ottawa's Findlay Creek neighbourhood next year may not be allowed to send their children to Vimy Ridge Public School, as the public school board looks to address overcrowding at the five-year-old school.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will vote Tuesday evening on a plan to manage overcrowding at the south end school by closing the school to new families moving into the neighbourhood.
Under the staff proposal, starting January 1, 2023, all new elementary students new to the Findlay Creek area will be directed to either Robert Bateman Public School for Kindergarten to Grade 6, and Roberta Bondar Public School for Grades 7 or 8.
Vimy Ridge Public School on Kelly Farm Drive opened in 2017 with a capacity of 674 pupil spaces. As of Oct. 29, 1,081 students were enrolled at the school, with 17 portables set up to accommodate students.
The Ontario government announced $19 million in funding for a new public elementary school in Findlay Creek with space for 674 students last month, but the board says it takes two years to construct a school.
The board initially looked at redirecting Grade 7 and 8 students from Vimy Ridge Public School to Steve MacLean Public School, 10 kilometres away. Staff note that during public consultations, the option was met with "concern" from both school communities, including concerns about overcrowding at Steve MacLean Public School and a possible time change for the school.
During discussions with a working group, staff suggested a second option to redirect any new students to the Findlay Creek community to Robert Bateman or Roberta Bondar schools.
"The benefit of this option is that existing students and residents are not disrupted," staff say in the report.
Those moving into the neighbourhood would be planning for their children to make a school move anyhow; but under this proposal, the move would not be to a school located in Findlay Creek directly."
Staff note redirecting any new students in the community to Robert Bateman or Roberta Bondar schools will not have "as dramatic" an impact on alleviating overcrowding at the school.
"It is steady and manages pressures until a new school can be built," the report says.
Younger siblings of existing students at Vimy Ridge Public School would be grandparented to the school.
If the plan is approved, starting on Jan. 1, 2023, and until new boundaries can be established for the new elementary school in Findlay Creek, students moving into the Vimy Ridge Public School attendance boundary will be directed to Robert Bateman Public School or Roberta Bondar Public School.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in the basement as Moscow's invading forces kept up their barrage of cities, towns and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader
John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Montreal
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in Montreal's Plateau
Homes and commercial buildings were evacuated leaving about 15 people - some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos - on the street for the evening after a fire broke out in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Montreal researchers develop web-based tool to monitor COVID-19 risk in buildings
Researchers at Concordia University in Montreal have developed a web tool to help assess a building's risk level for COVID-19 transmission and offer possible solutions.
-
Drive-by shooting kills one and injures three in Laval, Que.
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday night in the Chomedey sector of Laval, just north of Montreal. Three others injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
-
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Teenage Air Cadets get rare flight aboard RCAF Hercules
More than 1,000 teenage Air Cadets within a two-hour driving radius of London, Ont. were given a rare opportunity Saturday to ride about one the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) most important aircraft.
Winnipeg
-
'It was a really long winter': Winnipeggers thankful as weather starts to warm up
After a seemingly never-ending season of snow and rain, the weather is finally shaping up and Manitobans are taking advantage.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
Paintball course taking action to return to play in Cambridge
Flag Raiders Paintball is filing a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) to try and get approval to once again operate on the piece of land they own at 1500 Kossuth Road in Cambridge.
-
McDougall Road reopened after residential fire in Waterloo: WRPS
A stretch of McDougall Road in Waterloo has reopened to traffic after emergency services responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Saskatoon
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Firefighters attack gas meter fire at multi-unit home in Griesbach
Firefighters responded to a gas meter on fire at a quadplex in Griesbach Saturday evening.
-
Edmonton store helps provide new wardrobes to displaced Ukrainians
A pop-up store is providing free clothing to displaced Ukrainians who are calling Edmonton home.
Vancouver
-
Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver residents rally against ‘Broadway Plan’
A proposal to redevelop along a planned subway line in Vancouver has some residents worried about the future livability of the city.
-
Canadian designer takes footwear to final frontier with Star Trek boots
Boots designed by Vancouver's John Fluevog are boldly going where no Canadian footwear has gone before.
Regina
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.