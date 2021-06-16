OTTAWA -- Elementary school classes at Ottawa's largest school board will wrap up remote classes two days early next week to give students a chance to return books and computers.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is designating June 24 and 25 as asynchronous learning days for all elementary students, including those attending in-person specialized program classes.

"We wanted to provide students with an opportunity to come to school, retrieve personal belongings, and say goodbye to their educators before the summer," said the OCDSB in a statement.

The board says on June 24 and 25, schools will be able to support students with the following:

The return of any borrowed learning materials and equipment including devices and mobile hotspots,

The retrieval of personal belongings left in schools prior to the April break,

Any in person recognition events and activities for those students in the grade leaving the school for September, and

Allow staff time to complete final end of year tasks.

The last instructional day for secondary students will be Tuesday, June 22.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is ending formal instruction for all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students on June 21. Schools are arranging times for students to retrieve personal items from their school and/or return supplies on June 22, 23, and 24.