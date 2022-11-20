Ottawa's public school board debates mandatory masks and PM testifies at public inquiry: Five stories to watch this week
Ottawa's public school board debates mandatory masks in schools, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe goes to Queen's Park and Canada kicks off its world Cup campaign in Qatar.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
COUNTDOWN TO POSSIBLE EDUCATION WORKERS STRIKE
Education workers at thousands of schools in Ottawa and across Ontario are threatening to go on strike on Monday if a deal is not reached.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees has set a Sunday 5 p.m. deadline to finalize a new contract with the Ontario government, or education workers will go on strike.
CUPE staged a two-day political protest earlier this month after the Ontario government imposed a new contract on workers, but ended the job action when the province promised to repeal the back to work legislation and return to the bargaining table.
The union has said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels.
If CUPE members go on strike, the Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario has said schools will close to in-person learning and classes will shift online.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.
Education workers and supporters hold a political protest outside the office of MPP Lisa MacLeod on Greenbank Road. CUPE is protesting the Ontario government's move to impose a four year contract on union members. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
MASK MANDATES IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss whether to reinstate mask mandates in schools.
With CHEO and Ottawa Public Health strongly recommending people wear masks indoors and in crowded public places, Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth will introduce a motion to require all students, teachers and visitors to wear surgical or N95 masks in schools and in all OCDSB-led activities.
Kaplan-Myrth wants masks to remain mandatory until Ottawa Public Health has declared that influenza season has ended and CHEO's pediatric ICU occupancy is less than 85 per cent for at least two weeks. CHEO's ICU was operating at 200 per cent capacity on Friday.
Ottawa's public school board passed a motion last spring to require masking in schools after the Ontario government lifted the mask mandates on March 21.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
(Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels)
PRIME MINISTER TESTIFIES AT EMERGENCIES ACT INQUIRY
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his top staffers and several cabinet ministers will take the stand this week at the public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
This is the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission.
Over the last five weeks, the commission has heard testimony from 62 witnesses, including Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, City Manager Steve Kanellakos, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly and former interim police chief Steve Bell.
Hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and surrounding streets in downtown Ottawa on day 10 of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
MAYOR SUTCLIFFE GOES TO QUEEN'S PARK
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will visit Queen's Park on Tuesday to meet with Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark.
The meeting comes one week after Sutcliffe was sworn-in as the new mayor.
Sutcliffe is expected to discuss pandemic-related pressures and the Ontario government's Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act.
On Friday, Sutcliffe met with Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy to discuss "provincial and municipal priorities", according to the mayor.
CANADA AT THE WORLD CUP
Canada kicks off its FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday against second-ranked Belgium.
This is Canada's first appearance in the World Cup since 1986.
The quad includes Ottawa native Jonathan David, who played at Louis-Riel school and with the Gloucester Hornets soccer club.
Meantime, bars in Ottawa will be allowed to serve alcohol as early as 7 a.m. during the World Cup. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario extended the hours of operation for serving and selling alcohol during the tournament.
You can watch the World Cup on TSN and CTV.
Hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and surrounding streets in downtown Ottawa on day 10 of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
OTHER EVENTS THIS WEEK
CTV News and MOVE 100 kick off the Toy Mountain campaign in support of the Salvation Army on Monday during CTV News at Six.
The CISSS de l'Outaouais opens a new ambulatory clinic for children under the age of 17 to see an emergency physician, instead of going to a hospital emergency department. The new clinic in Gatineau opens on Monday.
The city of Ottawa hosts an online public information session to review the design of the Airport Parkway widening project. The meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lansdowne Tree Lighting ceremony is Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The Orleans Parade of Lights is Saturday at 6 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Parts of N.Y. dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Defence minister insists Canada is prepared to face evolving global threats
National Defence Minister Anita Anand insists Canada is ready to handle evolving global threats, after missile explosions in Poland prompted concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine spilling into a NATO country, a tense interaction between the prime minister and China's president was caught on video, North Korea tested a ballistic missile, and a new report from Canada's auditor general states there's a lack of preparedness to properly survey the Arctic, this week.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Atlantic
-
Former president of Ukraine says only victory will bring peace to his country
A former president of Ukraine delivered an uncompromising message on Sunday about the prospects for a negotiated peace with Russia during a security conference in Halifax.
-
Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Cape Bretoners asked to report final Fiona cleanups before winter
It's been nearly two months since Fiona blew through the Atlantic region. While the storm is mostly just a memory by now, some people are still dealing with debris and damage.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto Sunday
The 118th annual Original Santa Claus Parade is making a live return to the streets of downtown Toronto today.
-
Toronto Argos face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Grey Cup game today. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game tonight in Regina.
Montreal
-
Parti Quebecois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party's 'right to exist'
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
-
Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec
Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.
-
Woman in her 60s was killed in crash in Shawinigan, Que.
A woman in her 60s lost her life after a violent crash in Shawinigan, Mauricie, just under two hours west of Quebec City. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Rang Saint-Mathieu, near Lamothe Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Manitoulin Pet Rescue trying to cope with influx of surrendered animals
A registered non-profit group that helps animals in need located on Manitoulin Island says it has been overwhelmed dealing with a large increase of dogs and cats being abandoned.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
London
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Driver allegedly causes crash after consuming alcohol: OPP
A 59-year-old from London, Ont. was charged and had their licence suspended after allegedly consuming alcohol and causing a crash, OPP said.
-
Santa’s House prepares to open its doors for the holiday season
After months of uncertainty, Santa’s House has a new permanent home at London, Ont.’s Covent Garden Market. With Christmas fast approaching, getting it ready for the holiday season required a quick turnaround, but it will be ready to greet Londoners once again in just two weeks.
Winnipeg
-
'It's a dynamic space': The Leaf prepares to open its doors this holiday season
While temperatures in Winnipeg are firmly into the minus category, one new Assiniboine Park attraction is providing a tropical paradise to visit year-round.
-
RCMP looking for missing Ebb and Flow woman
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation.
-
Decorated Bombers' offensive lineman Bryant gears up to protect Collaros in Grey Cup
REGINA -- Before every game, Stanley Bryant awaits a text from his mother Bernita Hines asking him "are you ready for some football?"
Kitchener
-
Snowy weather, kid dragged by bus, best small cities: Most read stories of the week
A dose of snowy weather, a call for safety measures after a child was dragged by a school bus, and the best small cities in southwestern Ontario round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Snow squalls expected throughout southwestern Ontario for rest of weekend
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many other areas in southwestern Ontario can expect flurries for the remainder of the weekend.
Calgary
-
Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe wins gold in 1500 metre World Cup event in the Netherlands
It was a great day in the Netherlands for a pair of Alberta-based speed skaters Sunday.
-
Lake Louise named Canada's top ski resort at World Ski Awards
Lake Louise Ski Resort has been named Canada's best at the 2022 World Ski Awards recently.
-
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Saskatoon
-
Glassworkers bring out the classics for holiday sale
Ten different artists put their tried and true pieces up for sale at the Albert Community Centre over the weekend for the Saskatoon Glassworkers’ Guild winter sale.
-
Garbage fire set in vacant Saskatoon home causes $50,000 damage: investigators
A garbage fire lit in the dining room of an abandoned home on Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
-
Canadian citizenship ceremony welcomes more than 300 people in Sask.
Hundreds of people made their way to TCU Place on Friday for a special occasion that’s been years in the making, becoming Canadian citizens.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed while jaywalking on west Edmonton street: police
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Mini Handball Provincials held in Edmonton on Saturday
The Mini Handball Provincials were held in Edmonton on Saturday for the first time in three years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
Former B.C. resident charged with fraud, arrested in Ontario, regulator says
A 35-year-old former Surrey resident has been charged with fraud, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
-
Pediatric illness in B.C.: Scant testing as doctors may need to work outside of scope to handle patients
The large number of sick kids and the severity of their respiratory symptoms is prompting Canada's medico-legal association to make a rare exception for doctors to undertake work outside their training to help treat children.
Regina
-
Here's what you should know if you're headed to the Grey Cup
As the kickoff to the 109th Grey Cup approaches, here’s what organizers want fans to know if they’re heading to Mosaic Stadium.
-
Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival today
After nearly a whole week of events at the Grey Cup Festival, things will wrap up on Sunday ahead of the big game at Mosaic Stadium.
-
How to be prepared for traffic before and after the Grey Cup
After several days of Grey Cup festivities in Regina, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is now preparing for game day traffic on Sunday.