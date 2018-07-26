

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is joining others across Ontario and criticising the Ford government's sexual education curriculum plans.

The board's chair, Shirley Seward, sent a strongly-worded letter to the province's education minister on Thursday.

The letter reads in part, "In response to community concerns, our trustees and staff have reinforced that the OCDSB remains very strongly committed to equity and providing classrooms that are a welcoming environment for all students, including LGBTQ+ students. Our priorities have not changed in terms of ensuring the voices and perspectives of ALL students and parents are heard and respected. We believe that the 2015 curriculum provides important learning opportunities for students about healthy relationships, consent, online safety, and mental health – issues that are quite different in today’s society than in 1998.”

The new Progressive Conservative government plans to scrap the updated 2015 curriculum, forcing school boards to revert to courses taught in 1998. Critics say the 20-year-old curriculum does not reflect the modern world, including issues of consent and gender identity.

Ten other school boards have openly told the Ministry of Education not to use the 1998 curriculum. The Durham District School Board and the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in the Peterborough area have called on the government to keep the current curriculum while it consults parents.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson has sent mixed signals on the issue. Last Monday, she said only a portion of the curriculum would be rolled back, but hours later, she changed her position and said the full document would be scrapped.

On Wednesday, Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said consultations on the curriculum will start in September.

The sex-ed curriculum was a major election issue. Candidates and Premier Doug Ford were pressed by the province’s social conservatives to scrap the updated lessons created under the Liberal government.