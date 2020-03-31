OTTAWA -- Teachers at Ottawa’s largest school boards are finalizing plans for students to continue learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board say educators will outline plans for continuing education soon after the Ontario Government announced schools will remain closed through the month of April.

All publicly funded elementary and secondary schools across Ontario will remain closed until at least May 4.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters in Toronto that “as I’ve told you before the situation continues to change day-by-day, and hour by hour. In order to protect our children, I’m prepared to extend these closures even further, if we have to.”

Ottawa Catholic School Board Director of Education Denise Andre says the new “Learn At Home” program will increase the expectations for students to continue learning.

“Next week, they’ll be more expectation in the amount of time students are expected to spend on their studies, that can include teacher-led learning along with student work,” said Andre, in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

“So we expect that work will continue and that learning will continue just in a different environment but it can very much continue and be very rich and deep learning.”

In a message to parents Tuesday night, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said all the curricula will integrate religious education and gospel values, and additional subject areas will be determined by the classroom teachers.

“We’ve been in preparation mode for the last two weeks. We’ve certainly asked all of our educators to reach out to our students and first of all ensure their wellbeing, how they were doing and making those important connections,” said Andre.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says it has ordered close to 2,000 Chromebooks to supplement the existing stock of computers for the rest of the school year.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says its “teachers, principals and staff are committed to ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn despite the challenges we face.”

The OCDSB adds it has been working to ensure the infrastructure is in place to support students, staff and families during the new Learn at Home program.

More details are expected to be announced by the OCDSB to parents in the coming days.