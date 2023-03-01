Ottawa's public and Catholic school boards approve 2023-24 school year calendars

Students at Ottawa's two largest school boards will begin the next school year the day after Labour Day, and the winter break is set to begin two days before Christmas.

Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board have finalized their 2023-24 school year calendars, and submitted them to the Ministry of Education for final approval.

The first day of school for students and staff will be Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Under the proposed calendars, the final day of classes before the winter break will be on Friday, Dec. 22, with the winter break running from Dec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024.

March Break will be held from March 11 to 15, 2024.

"The proposed calendar does align the winter and March breaks with the three coterminous school boards which is important for many of our stakeholders," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said about the proposed calendar.

Both school boards have scheduled a PA Day on the Friday leading into the Thanksgiving weekend. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board calendar includes a PA Day on Feb. 16, 2024, leading into the Family Day long weekend.

The final day of classes for elementary school students will be on June 27, 2024.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the final day of classes for secondary school students will be June 25, 2024, while the Ottawa Catholic School Board says the final day of school for high school students will be June 26, 2024.