Ottawa's interim police chief will provide an update today on the ongoing police response to end the "Freedom Convoy" occupation in the downtown core.

The Ottawa Police Services Board has called a special meeting for 9 a.m., where interim chief Steve Bell will discuss the "police operations to remove unlawful protests."

The board cancelled its regular meeting scheduled for Feb. 28, noting new board members will be receiving orientation and briefings on their new roles in the coming days and weeks.

Community groups criticized the board's decision to cancel the regular monthly meeting, which would have been a chance for delegations to make presentations to the board on the police response to the "Freedom Convoy." Horizon Ottawa accused the board of an "attempt to cover up any criticism of the Ottawa Police Services, the Mayor and Ottawa City Council after three weeks of intense condemnation as a result of their mishandling of the convoy occupation."

Today's meeting will be interim chief Bell's first public comments on the operation to end the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration since Sunday after police moved in last weekend to remove protesters and vehicles from city streets.

"We promised we would return our city to a state of normalcy, with every hour we are getting closer to that goal," Bell said on Sunday.

Last weekend, police arrested 191 people and towed 79 vehicles as part of an operation to remove demonstrators and vehicles from downtown streets. The "Freedom Convoy" arrived in Ottawa on Jan. 28 to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures, blocking streets and forcing several businesses to close.

Since the weekend, the Rideau Centre and downtown businesses have been told it's safe to reopen. A secured zone remains in effect from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told council that police will provide an update on the need for the secured area today, but suggested it would remain in effect for the weekend.

"The plan is for police, based on the risk assessment, is to shrink the footprint of where the checkpoints are currently and eventually reduce them, but there is no set date of when they'll remove them until I believe we're through this coming weekend," Kanellakos said Wednesday.

"I think they want to make sure that there is no possibility of a return of any significant protest back into the city."

The city of Ottawa estimates the price tag associated with the downtown occupation is at least $30 million.

FEDS REVOKE THE EMERGENCIES ACT

Interim chief Bell will likely be asked about the decisions to revoke the federal Emergencies Act and Ontario's state of emergency and what that could mean for the police operation.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government would end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked 10 days ago in response to the trucker convoy blockades and protests in downtown Ottawa and at border crossings.

"The situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said.

The Premier's Office announced Ontario terminated its state of emergency as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Kanellakos told council the city of Ottawa's state of emergency would remain in effect until the federal and provincial governments end the emergency measures, however, no update was announced Wednesday evening.