Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of speeding tickets in 2023

Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued a record number of speeding tickets to drivers last year, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program to more community safety and school zones.

Statistics released by the City of Ottawa show 220,789 speeding tickets were issued through the automated speed enforcement program in 2023, up from 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021. There were 28 automated speed enforcement cameras in operation in 2023, with three cameras turned on in the final three months of the year.

The busiest photo radar camera was on St. Laurent Boulevard, near Queen Elizabeth School, with 26,429 speeding tickets issued in 2023, according to the city of Ottawa's data. That's up from the 22,914 tickets issued in 2022.

The photo radar camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 24,331 speeding tickets last year.

One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras issued the third-highest number of speeding tickets in 2023. The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven, near Cedarview Middle School, issued 15,209 tickets in its first five months of operation between August and December.

Eighty-seven speeding tickets were issued to OC Transpo drivers through the automated speed enforcement camera program last year. Fourteen speeding tickets were issued to Ottawa Bylaw Services employees.

The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

The city plans to increase the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to 60 by the end of 2024, including proposed cameras on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay, on Hunt Club Road near Lorry Greenberg Drive and on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University. Ten photo radar cameras installed at the end of 2023 were not in operation at the end of the year and were waiting for hydro connections, Coun. Riley Brockington said last November.

Staff have said eight proposed photo radar locations for this year will depend on Hydro Ottawa's review of the site to confirm on-site power.

Tickets issued by each photo radar camera

Here is a look at how many tickets each photo radar camera issued in Ottawa in 2023:

St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 26,428 tickets Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private: 24,311 tickets Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School: 15,209 tickets (August-December) Ogilvie Road, between Appleford St. and Elmlea Gate: 14,983 tickets Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive: 13,382 tickets Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 12,265 tickets Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue: 11,233 tickets Woodroffe Avenue, between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417: 11,099 tickets (April-December) Smyth Road, between Haig Dr. and Edgecomb St.: 10,878 tickets Kanata Avenue, between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive: 9,711 tickets Greenbank Road, between Harrison Street and Banner Road: 8,604 tickets Meadowlands Dr. W., between Winthrow Ave. and Thatcher St.: 6,473 tickets Bearbrook Road, between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road: 6,190 tickets Abbott Street East, between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road: 4,876 tickets Innes Road, between Provence Avenue and Trim Road: 4,616 tickets Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive: 4,461 tickets (October-December) Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Road: 4,124 tickets (October-December) Longfields Drive, between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue: 3,821 tickets Watters Drive, between Charlemagne Blvd. and Roberval Ave.: 3,732 tickets Abbeyhill Drive, between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street: 3,398 tickets Chapman Mills Drive, between Beatrice Drive and Meadgate Gate: 3,306 tickets (July-December) Crestway Drive, between Oldfield Street and Hathaway Drive: 3,257 tickets (June-December) Tenth Line Road, between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue: 3,111 tickets First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 3,108 tickets (October-December) Portobello Blvd., between Capreol Street/Martello Drive to Aquaview Drive: 2,387 tickets (October-December Bridgestone Driver, between Sunnybrook Drive and Granite Court: 2,336 tickets (June-December) Greenbank Road, between Jockvale Road and Half Moon Bay: 2,065 tickets Stittsville Main Street, between Bandelier Way and Hazeldean Drive: 1,405 tickets (July-December)

Photo radar statistics by the numbers

Speeding tickets issued in 2023: 220,789 tickets

220,789 tickets Busiest month: 31,462 tickets in November

31,462 tickets in November Slowest month: 7,818 tickets in January

7,818 tickets in January Most tickets issued in a month by a single camera: 4,434 tickets – August on Cambrian Road

4,434 tickets – August on Cambrian Road Fewest tickets issued in a month by a single camera: 4 tickets – July on Crestway Drive

Photo radar tickets by year in Ottawa