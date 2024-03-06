Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of speeding tickets in 2023
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued a record number of speeding tickets to drivers last year, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program to more community safety and school zones.
Statistics released by the City of Ottawa show 220,789 speeding tickets were issued through the automated speed enforcement program in 2023, up from 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021. There were 28 automated speed enforcement cameras in operation in 2023, with three cameras turned on in the final three months of the year.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The busiest photo radar camera was on St. Laurent Boulevard, near Queen Elizabeth School, with 26,429 speeding tickets issued in 2023, according to the city of Ottawa's data. That's up from the 22,914 tickets issued in 2022.
The photo radar camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 24,331 speeding tickets last year.
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras issued the third-highest number of speeding tickets in 2023. The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven, near Cedarview Middle School, issued 15,209 tickets in its first five months of operation between August and December.
Eighty-seven speeding tickets were issued to OC Transpo drivers through the automated speed enforcement camera program last year. Fourteen speeding tickets were issued to Ottawa Bylaw Services employees.
The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.
The city plans to increase the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to 60 by the end of 2024, including proposed cameras on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay, on Hunt Club Road near Lorry Greenberg Drive and on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University. Ten photo radar cameras installed at the end of 2023 were not in operation at the end of the year and were waiting for hydro connections, Coun. Riley Brockington said last November.
Staff have said eight proposed photo radar locations for this year will depend on Hydro Ottawa's review of the site to confirm on-site power.
Tickets issued by each photo radar camera
Here is a look at how many tickets each photo radar camera issued in Ottawa in 2023:
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 26,428 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private: 24,311 tickets
- Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School: 15,209 tickets (August-December)
- Ogilvie Road, between Appleford St. and Elmlea Gate: 14,983 tickets
- Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive: 13,382 tickets
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 12,265 tickets
- Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue: 11,233 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417: 11,099 tickets (April-December)
- Smyth Road, between Haig Dr. and Edgecomb St.: 10,878 tickets
- Kanata Avenue, between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive: 9,711 tickets
- Greenbank Road, between Harrison Street and Banner Road: 8,604 tickets
- Meadowlands Dr. W., between Winthrow Ave. and Thatcher St.: 6,473 tickets
- Bearbrook Road, between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road: 6,190 tickets
- Abbott Street East, between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road: 4,876 tickets
- Innes Road, between Provence Avenue and Trim Road: 4,616 tickets
- Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive: 4,461 tickets (October-December)
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Road: 4,124 tickets (October-December)
- Longfields Drive, between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue: 3,821 tickets
- Watters Drive, between Charlemagne Blvd. and Roberval Ave.: 3,732 tickets
- Abbeyhill Drive, between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street: 3,398 tickets
- Chapman Mills Drive, between Beatrice Drive and Meadgate Gate: 3,306 tickets (July-December)
- Crestway Drive, between Oldfield Street and Hathaway Drive: 3,257 tickets (June-December)
- Tenth Line Road, between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue: 3,111 tickets
- First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 3,108 tickets (October-December)
- Portobello Blvd., between Capreol Street/Martello Drive to Aquaview Drive: 2,387 tickets (October-December
- Bridgestone Driver, between Sunnybrook Drive and Granite Court: 2,336 tickets (June-December)
- Greenbank Road, between Jockvale Road and Half Moon Bay: 2,065 tickets
- Stittsville Main Street, between Bandelier Way and Hazeldean Drive: 1,405 tickets (July-December)
Photo radar statistics by the numbers
- Speeding tickets issued in 2023: 220,789 tickets
- Busiest month: 31,462 tickets in November
- Slowest month: 7,818 tickets in January
- Most tickets issued in a month by a single camera: 4,434 tickets – August on Cambrian Road
- Fewest tickets issued in a month by a single camera: 4 tickets – July on Crestway Drive
Photo radar tickets by year in Ottawa
- 2020: 47,000 tickets (July-December)
- 2021: 80,944 tickets
- 2022: 127,939 tickets
- 2023: 220,789 tickets
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Quyon Ferry expected to announce earliest opening date on Wednesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
King Charles' cancer diagnosis highlights the long waiting times many people in the U.K. face
Waiting times to diagnose and treat cancer across the U.K. have worsened in recent years and are near record highs -- and experts say too many cancers are diagnosed too late.
Video shows lightning striking Boeing 777 after takeoff at Vancouver airport
A passenger plane was struck by lightning shortly after taking off from the Vancouver airport this week – and the eye-catching moment was captured on video.
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
Missed Super Tuesday? Here are the key takeaways, including Nikki Haley stepping aside
The picture of the U.S. presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. Here are some key takeaways from Super Tuesday.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Pope appears unable to climb a few steps as respiratory and mobility problems take their toll
Lingering respiratory and mobility problems are continuing to take their toll on the Pope. Pope Francis again asked an aide to read his remarks and was unable to get back onto his popemobile Wednesday, as lingering respiratory and mobility problems continued to take their toll on the 87-year-old pontiff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Sparks fly between premier, MLA at P.E.I. legislature
Premier Dennis King and MLA Peter Bevan-Baker had a heated exchanged at the P.E.I. legislature on Tuesday.
-
Springhill, N.S., hospital to remain closed Wednesday
Nova Scotia Health says the All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., will remain closed Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor urges March Break travellers to check their measles vaccination status
Toronto residents are being asked to check their measles vaccination status before their March Break travel plans due to what the city’s top doctor is calling a global 'resurgence' of the disease.
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in home north of Toronto
York Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.
Montreal
-
'Owning' vs raising a child: What it means to foster in Quebec
Fostering, majority, tutorship and adoption: the jargon prospective families have to learn before embarking on a journey to welcome a child into their home can be overwhelming.
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Protesters face off in Montreal over controversial presentation for land sale in Israel, West Bank
There was another protest in Montreal by pro-Palestinian supporters who condemned a real estate presentation for Canadians to buy land in Israel and in the West Bank.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Snowmobile hits house in northern Ont., driver found hiding under a tarp
An early morning snowmobile ride in Cochrane earlier this month ended with a collision into a house and several charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
London
-
Cat perishes in overnight house fire in London
Crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of Saddy Ave. near Bournemouth Drive around 1 a.m. The call to 9-1-1 came from neighbours and when crews arrive, one occupant of the home was waiting outside.
-
London man charged with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services
A man agreed to meet the woman at a home in the area of Thompson Road and King Edward Avenue — he arrived around 3:50 p.m. and through the course of the interaction, police said the man demanded services that were not agreed upon.
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
West End apartment building total loss after fire
More than a dozen Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called in to battle an apartment building blaze Tuesday.
-
No more sequels: Winnipeg video rental store set to close after 40 years
For people of a certain age, watching a movie at home was a multi-step process –you had to get into your car, and drive to a video rental place.
-
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their lives
A couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Businesses forced to relocate or shutter ahead of Eau Claire Market demolition
Calgary's Eau Claire Market is scheduled for demolition this summer to make way for the eventual construction of a CTrain station on site, and many businesses housed by the building are scrambling.
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spread
Alberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. high school worries band trip to NYC will be cancelled amid teacher job action
High school students in North Battleford are worried their trip to New York City could get cancelled, as teachers continue to withdraw from extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. minister skipped conference to tour Paris in pricey car service, NDP says
Saskatchewan's Opposition says a cabinet minister should give his head a shake for using public money to sightsee around Paris, checking out Napoleon's Tomb, when he was supposed to be at a conference.
-
Saskatoon snow clearing efforts ahead of schedule
City officials say work to clear Saskatoon roads of snow is a full day ahead of schedule.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell hits bottom, but it's not quite done yet
This is the bottom. After a string of days with mornings in the mid minus 20s, Edmonton hit -27 C this morning.
Vancouver
-
A supervised consumption site for Richmond, B.C., was ditched. Why are critics still so furious?
Plans for supervised consumption sites sometimes result in a community backlash, but the response in Richmond, B.C., has lasted long after authorities said in mid-February that a proposal to explore the idea had been scrapped.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
-
Restaurant's hefty fine for dancing customers sparks discussion on updating B.C. liquor laws
Tucked away on Commercial Drive, Loula’s Taverna is a little Greek oasis in the heart of East Vancouver. And the restaurant was recently fined $10,000 for allowing patrons to dance.
Regina
-
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
-
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
-
Sask. minister skipped conference to tour Paris in pricey car service, NDP says
Saskatchewan's Opposition says a cabinet minister should give his head a shake for using public money to sightsee around Paris, checking out Napoleon's Tomb, when he was supposed to be at a conference.