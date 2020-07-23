OTTAWA -- Parking rates are a common complaint for Ottawa motorists, but a new survey finds it is cheaper to find a parking spot in the capital compared to most major cities around the world.

British online car maintenance service Fixter.co.uk has released a study looking at the cost of parking in 65 major cities around the world, including five in Canada.

Ottawa ranks 33rd out of 65 cities for the cost of finding a parking spot at public areas, including the airport, the mall, sports stadiums and City Hall.

New York is the most expensive city to park in the world, followed by Boston; Sydney, Australia; London, England; and Brisbane. The cheapest city to park is Delhi, followed by Buenos Aires and Cape Town.

Fixture looked at common places to drive to – airports, shopping districts (both parking lots and street parking), sporting stadiums and City Hall. Fixture then recorded the average price per hour to park in each of the spots for 65 cities, and then looked at which cities pay the most and least for parking. The study also compares the parking price to a global median.

In Canada, Montreal was the most expensive city to park in, followed by Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Here is a look at the parking costs at various locations in Ottawa compared to the 65 other cities around the world:

Airport

According to Fixture, it costs $7.55 an hour to park at the Ottawa Airport. Ottawa ranked 17th out of 65 cities for airport parking costs.

Sydney, Australia was the most expensive city for airport parking, at $13.01 an hour

Shopping District (Car Park)

Ottawa ranks 52nd out of 65 cities for parking in the parking lot at a shopping district. Fixture says it costs $1.89 an hour to park in an Ottawa shopping district parking lot.

New York is the most expensive city for parking in the shopping district, at $30 an hour.

Stadium

Ottawa ranks 39th out of 65 cities for the cost of parking at stadiums. According to the study, it costs $9.05 to park per hour at the stadium.

Philadelphia is the most expensive city for parking at a stadium, at $40 per one hour.

City Hall

Ottawa ranks 32nd out of 65 cities for parking costs at City Hall. Fixture says the cost is $3.02 for a three-hour/flat rate.

New York is the most expensive city for parking at City Hall, at $25 for a three-hour/flat rate.