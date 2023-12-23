Ottawa's Owen Allard to represent Canada at World Junior Championship

It wasn't long ago that Ottawa's Owen Allard was learning to skate on the Rideau Canal.

Now, the 19-year-old is swapping the world's largest skating rink for the large, international ice in Sweden, to represent Canada at this year's World Junior Championships.

"I feel like there's not a lot of guys that come out of Ottawa and have an impact," Allard said to CTV News.

"To be thought of as one of the 30 best players in Canada at my age, it was really cool to experience that."

Growing up playing for the Kanata Blazers, Myers Automotive AAA, and Kanata Lasers, Allard now plays in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds. In 29 games this season, Allard has managed to total 30 points.

The young forward says 2023-2024 World Juniors wasn't even a consideration for him before being selected. The 19-year-old had played just 14 games last season and was recovering from shoulder surgery.

His family says his selection to Team Canada is vindication for the hard work he's put in to return.

"The reaction was just tears; speechless," says Owen's mother Andrea Allard. "Just so proud of him."

But Allard's hockey journey is unlike many other's.

His father Shawn has built a career on being a performance coach for professional hockey players, and even won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche as a skills and skating coach.

That summer, Owen got to spend two days with the cup as his dad toured it around Ottawa and Petawawa, where the Allard family has deep roots.

"Once you have a son or daughter be able to represent the country, that's something that can no one can ever take away from you," says Shawn Allard. "In a way it's like winning a Stanley Cup."

"He's been with the best players in the world," says Owen, recognizing the impact his dad has played in his development.

"He's seen what they do, their habits, and their work ethic. So he's just really preached that to my brothers and I."

Allard says he's ready to play a role as a depth forward for Team Canada at this year's tournament, saying his speed, physicality, and intensity can make him an impact player on the bigger international ice rink.

Shawn admits it's harder to be a hockey dad than a hockey coach, but says he imparted some wisdom before his son flew off to Sweden.

"You don't try to jump out your boots and hit a home run, you just focus on hitting those base hits and doing your thing," said Shawn.

"I always think as a coach that the first step is obviously getting on the dance floor and then, you've got to dance."

Canada's first game of the tournament will be against Finland on Boxing Day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Despite the stage that the World Junior Championships provides for a player, Allard says he is focused on what he can do for the team.

"I don't really want to look at myself. I mean, just the team winning gold would be the biggest mission."

So, this Christmas, the Allard family says they will be trading in their turkey for Swedish meatballs.

"We fly to Gothenburg on Christmas Day at three o'clock out of Ottawa," says Andrea.

"That's super exciting, and we want to get there for the first game on the 26th."