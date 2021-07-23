OTTAWA -- The new COVID-19 case count in Ottawa has cracked double digits for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Provincial health officials are reporting 10 new cases on Friday. That's the most since July 3, which saw 14 new cases.

It comes one day after the number of active cases in the city jumped to 34 from 25, as the city sees a slight uptick in cases after reaching all-time lows

Ottawa Public Health will update its numbers around 12:30 p.m., which sometimes differ slightly from the province's data.

