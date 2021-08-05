OTTAWA -- The new Ottawa Public Library-Library and Archives Canada joint facility at LeBreton Flats will be named Ādisōke.

Mariette Buckshot from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation announced the name for the new facility Thursday morning.

"The name that we honour Ottawa with in our language for this new facility is called storytelling in English," said Buckshot. "The name of this facility is called Ādisōke, storytelling."

Ādisōke is an Anishinaabemowin word that refers to the telling of stories.

"I'm happy to know libraries will be housing our stories for all of Canada to learn from and learn about us," said Buckshot.

"You will find the stories in this territory if you just sit and listen."

Moments before the ceremony, Buckshot found a little stone. Convinced it’s a stone that could have been used to make arrowheads to hunt in the past, Buckshot says the discovery of a sign.

"This is an example I'm hoping you would find in the library," said Buckshot. "I hope to find more than just the stone, but the story behind the stone and where it comes from."

At an event today, the OPL-LAC Joint Facility was given the name Ādisōke by the Anishinābe Algonquin Host Nation. Ādisōke is an Anishinābemowin word that refers to the telling of stories. Learn more: https://t.co/x4lUnEMmIZ #OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/mK3BeAwmdD — OttPubLib/BibPubOtt (@opl_bpo) August 5, 2021