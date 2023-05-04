Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags

Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

City staff outlined the proposed changes to Ottawa’s curbside garbage collection on Thursday, looking at short-term changes to boost diversion and recycling at households across the city.

The main proposal in the Curbside Waste Diversiom Strategy is to introduce a new " partial-pay-as-you-throw" system for municipal garbage collection, which would require residents to pay more for putting extra garbage bags at the curb. Under the plan, each home would receive 55 bag tags a year as part of the Solid Waste user fee, and every item of garbage will require a tag in order to be collected.

"We are treating waste more like a utility," Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, program manager of long-term planning, told councillors and the media

If homeowners use up the 55 bag tag allotment during the year, they would be required to purchase additional tags at $3 each for garbage collection.

The partial pay-as-you-throw program would require:

All garbage items placed at the curb would need a tag to be picked up.

A garbage item could be a garbage bag, container or bulky item. Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres with no need to purchase additional bags or tags.

There would continue to be no limit to how much residents can set out through curbside recycling and green bins.

"Tags would be wrapped around the neck of the garbage bag and stuck to themselves. This would allow the tag to remain on the bag and make it very easily visible for our collection staff," Hoover-Bienasz said.

"Residents choosing to set out their garbage in a container would need to wrap the tag around the top bag in the container. Households would also be able to use smaller bags to bag their waste versus having to buy larger bags, so long as the top bag in the garbage container has a tag on it."

A garbage container would count as one item of garbage, regardless of the number of bags in the container.

Ottawa currently has a limit of six garbage items every two weeks for households. Statistics show an average of 2.1 items are set out by households every two weeks, with 74 per cent of household setting out two or fewer items.

It will cost $3.5 million in one-time capital costs to launch the bag tag system, with an ongoing operating cost of $1.5 million a year. Staff are proposing hiring two staff members to support education and enforcement of the new garbage bag limit.

The city estimates the partial "pay-as-you-throw" program would reduce garbage tonnage by up to 19 per cent in the first year, and up to 28 per cent by the fifth year. It's estimated the new bag tag program will increase waste diversion rates by up to six per cent and increase recycling tonnage by up to 19 per cent.

Many other municipalities use a bag tag system, including Gatineau, Carleton Place and Kingston. The city of Gatineau requires tags for any bags that do not fit in a home's grey bin, up to a maximum of five extra bags per week. A sheet of five tags costs $2.50.

The city of Ottawa provided examples for accepted items under the partial-pay-as-you-throw system. A 240 litre garbage bin would be considered one item, requiring one tag. (City of Ottawa/handout)

The city has been looking at several options over the past two years to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill. As of 2019, the dump in Ottawa's south end had 30 per cent remaining capacity, and was expected to run out of space between 2036 and 2038.

"Siting and developing a new landfill or implementing an alternative residual waste management technology could cost taxpayers between an estimated $300-450 million and could take up to 15 years to become fully operational," Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier said in a memo to council on Wednesday.

"Changes to waste-disposal habits are required in the short-term in order to defer the need to begin the process to site a new landfill or alternative residual waste management facility in the short term."

Gonthier says community participation in waste diversion programs are required to give the city enough time to move forward with the future disposal option chosen by Council, comply with provincial regulations and diversion targets and reduce the amount of unnecessary waste sent to the landfill.

The province is requiring municipalities to divert more waste from landfills by setting a target for curbside households to reduce and recover 70 per cent of food and organic waste from its waste stream by the end of the year. The city is currently at a 60 per cent capture rate, according to Gonthier.

Other options the city looked at include clear bags for garbage, firm garbage item limits, material bans on recyclable and organic material and reducing the garbage item limit for households.

The Environment and Climate Change Committee will vote on the Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy on June 5, with Council set to debate and vote on the proposals on June 14.

If approved, the city of Ottawa would implement the partial-pay-as-you-throw program by the spring of 2024.

Hoover-Bienasz says the city of Ottawa will be putting a plan in place to monitor and enforce illegal dumping.

"We know it exists today, and we know that this is a top concern that has been raised by members of council as well as your residents."

The city is looking at partnering with businesses to sell the garbage bag tags once the program is launched.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond