OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s museums and attractions are saluting the efforts of health care and frontline workers in Ottawa and across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Museum of Nature has lit its luminous Queens’ Lantern blue for the foreseeable future to salute health care workers.

The blue lighting will appear each day at dusk.

The lantern was unveiled in June 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. The glass structure gracing the century-old museum's entrance has a 7-metre sculpture of the moon hanging inside.

Ingenium and its three museums have announced plans for a “small gesture” to thank frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Lighthouse near the Ingenium Centre and the Canada Science and Technology Museum will be lit up in blue every day this week to salute health care workers.

In downtown Ottawa, the Shaw Centre has turned its LED lights blue to show support for frontline staff and health care workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Toronto, the iconic CN Tower will be lit blue at the top of each hour to pay tribute to health care personnel and essential workers.