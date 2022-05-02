Ottawa’s municipal election campaign kicks off
The 175-day dash to the municipal ballot box begins today in Ottawa.
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election. Candidates can begin accepting contributions and spending money on their campaign once the nomination forms have been filed and approved by the city.
Election Day is set for Monday, Oct. 24.
There will be a new mayor and at least seven new councillors at Ottawa City Hall after the election.
Jim Watson has announced he will not be seeking re-election after three terms as mayor of Canada’s capital. Watson was first elected mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Four councillors have said they will not be seeking re-election – Jean Cloutier, Keith Egli, Jan Harder and Scott Moffatt. Two current councillors have said they will be running for Mayor – Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney.
And a new councillor will sit at the council table this election, as Ottawa adds a 24th ward to address the growing population. The new ward is “Ward 24 – Barrhaven East.”
Race for Mayor
Bob Chiarelli will kick off his campaign for mayor at 10:30 a.m. Monday, when he registers as a candidate for mayor. Chiarelli was elected the first mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa in 2000, and served two terms as mayor before losing in the 2006 election.
Deans and McKenney both announced in December they will be running for mayor of Ottawa in this election.
Candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee have until Friday, Aug. 19 to submit their nomination forms.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the 2022 municipal election in Ottawa
