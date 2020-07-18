OTTAWA -- It may not be the real thing, but it's a real win.

Ottawa's Michael Woods came in first in Stage 5 of the "virtual" Tour de France this year.

The traditional bike race has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual race, using Zwift training software, was organized. Participants are cycling on stationary bikes from safe locations and their activity feeds into a virtual avatar.

The virtual race represents a 22.9 km leg of the real Tour, including the major climb of Mont Ventoux in southern France.

On the virtual tour's official website, Woods is described as "tear[ing] the race to pieces" as he competes.

"Woods keeps going and his consistent effort around 7 watts/kg is too much for everyone. He goes solo in the last 3km to take victory," the summary of the virtual race said.

Last year, Woods placed 32nd in the Tour de France.

The Virtual Tour is also raising money for global charity partners, with the goal of promoting cycling worldwide.