OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson is now one of the 300,000 Ottawa residents fully vaccinated.

Watson tweeted that he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thanks to staff and volunteers for a positive experience," said Watson.

Got my second shot at the CTC. Thanks to staff and volunteers for a positive experience! pic.twitter.com/kv2jXNjltB — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 30, 2021

As of Wednesday, 302,943 Ottawa residents 12 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, Carol Anne Meehan and Jeff Leiper have also received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than a dozen Ottawa councillors said on social media they had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches received her first dose on June 8. Dr. Etches will be eligible for an accelerated second dose 28 days after the first dose.