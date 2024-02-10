Ottawa's Lunar New Year parade returns to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Hundreds gathered in the heart of Ottawa’s Chinatown on Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Centred around the hope for good fortune and prosperity, the parade began on Somerset Street and featured a number of performances like the Dragon Dance, waist drums and a symbolic Yangko dance.

"It’s a great occasion for family members to unite and celebrate altogether, giving out their best wishes on their families, relatives and friends," said Chinatown BIA executive director, Yukang Li.

Heavily rooted in tradition, this year marks the Year of the Dragon.

"It represents wisdom, strength and good fortune," said Li. "We have 12 zodiac animals in Chinese culture which come in a cycle of 12 years."

This year, there’s even more reason to celebrate as the event returns for the first time since the pandemic, a welcomed boost for businesses in the area.

"When the lockdown started, business dropped by more than 50 per cent in Chinatown," Li said.

With the start of a New Year comes a renewed sense of hope, spending time with friends and family, as the Year of the Dragon ushers in prosperity.