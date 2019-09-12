It’s a system that will transform how people get around in Ottawa.

Here are some facts about Light Rail Transit by the numbers.

  • The length of the LRT Confederation Line is 12.5 km—roughly 25 CN Towers
  • There are 13 stations between Blair in the east and Tunney’s Pasture in the west
  • A trip from end-to-end of the Confederation Line is expected to take 25 minutes

Train capacity

  • Each two-car train can carry up to 600 passengers
  • Trains can reach speeds up to 80 km/h
  • Trains will come every five minutes during peak hours

Facilities

  • 4 stations have public washrooms: Blair, Hurdman, Bayview and Tunney’s Pasture

Accessibility

  • All 13 stations have elevators
  • 9 stations have escalators
  • The 35.3 metre escalator at Rideau station is the longest of any Canadian transit system

Tunnel section

  • The tunnel under downtown Ottawa is 2.5 km long
  • The deepest part of the tunnel is 26.3 metres below the surface

Impact on bus routes

  • There will be about 2,000 fewer bus trips downtown every day
  • A total of 86 routes will change in some way
  • A full list of changes can be found here