It’s a system that will transform how people get around in Ottawa.

Here are some facts about Light Rail Transit by the numbers.

The length of the LRT Confederation Line is 12.5 km—roughly 25 CN Towers

There are 13 stations between Blair in the east and Tunney’s Pasture in the west

A trip from end-to-end of the Confederation Line is expected to take 25 minutes

Train capacity

Each two-car train can carry up to 600 passengers

Trains can reach speeds up to 80 km/h

Trains will come every five minutes during peak hours

Facilities

4 stations have public washrooms: Blair, Hurdman, Bayview and Tunney’s Pasture

Accessibility

All 13 stations have elevators

9 stations have escalators

The 35.3 metre escalator at Rideau station is the longest of any Canadian transit system

Tunnel section

The tunnel under downtown Ottawa is 2.5 km long

The deepest part of the tunnel is 26.3 metres below the surface

Impact on bus routes