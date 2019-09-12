Ottawa's LRT by the numbers
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:37PM EDT
It’s a system that will transform how people get around in Ottawa.
Here are some facts about Light Rail Transit by the numbers.
- The length of the LRT Confederation Line is 12.5 km—roughly 25 CN Towers
- There are 13 stations between Blair in the east and Tunney’s Pasture in the west
- A trip from end-to-end of the Confederation Line is expected to take 25 minutes
Train capacity
- Each two-car train can carry up to 600 passengers
- Trains can reach speeds up to 80 km/h
- Trains will come every five minutes during peak hours
Facilities
- 4 stations have public washrooms: Blair, Hurdman, Bayview and Tunney’s Pasture
Accessibility
- All 13 stations have elevators
- 9 stations have escalators
- The 35.3 metre escalator at Rideau station is the longest of any Canadian transit system
Tunnel section
- The tunnel under downtown Ottawa is 2.5 km long
- The deepest part of the tunnel is 26.3 metres below the surface
Impact on bus routes
- There will be about 2,000 fewer bus trips downtown every day
- A total of 86 routes will change in some way
- A full list of changes can be found here