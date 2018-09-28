Ottawa's Lebanese community celebrates St. Charbel Way
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 4:02PM EDT
There were fireworks, political speeches and a Holy visit as Ottawa's Lebanese community celebrated the renaming of Donald Street.
Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Boutros Raï was greeted by hundreds of people in Ottawa Thursday as part of a ten day tour of Eastern Canada.
A portion of Donald Street was renamed to St. Charbel Way in front of the local parish of the same name.
The evening ended with a Mass and gala.
Ottawa has one of the highest Lebanese populations in Canada.