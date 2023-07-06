Ottawa’s heat wave continues on Thursday

A heat warning remains in effect for the capital on Thursday, but things are expected to cool down by the weekend.

It will be a sweltering first night of Bluesfest in Ottawa with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

The sweltering temperatures are expected to continue through Friday, but things will cool down Friday night.

Thursday’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 31 C. It will feel more like 39 with the humidex.

It will partly cloudy this evening with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Showers will begin overnight and the low will be 19 C.

It will be a rainy start to the day on Friday but the showers will end near noon. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Friday’s high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 34.

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday evening. The overnight low will be 17 C.

On Saturday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.