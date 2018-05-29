It’s that time of year, again.

We are at the point in spring where we can look at the calendar, out the window and feel confident the snow has melted and won’t return for months.

Marry that image with bright sunshine and welcoming waters and you have a match made in boating-season matrimony.

“Hi, there! Bonjour!”

Cst. Danny Cyr waves to a fishing group as the Ottawa Police zodiac floats towards their boat.

A beautiful day of boating also means a beautiful day to patrol the Ottawa River and remind revelers of the risks of being on the water.

A routine inspection follows the greeting. What the constable calls “deficiencies” are found. So far, the catch of the day for this group is a chance of getting tickets.

“We gave them two written warnings,” says Cyr.

The warnings were for not being able to present the registration for the boat and lacking a flashlight. One was on board; but because it didn’t have batteries it was deemed useless.

Cyr explains that many boaters buy the right safety kits at outdoor sporting stores but pack it as is and fail to put batteries in the flashlights – for example.

Still, the encounter is pleasant and the group is spared any costly tickets worth $200 per infraction.

“Worst case scenario, you fall out of your boat, you don’t have your life jacket on and if you’re far away enough from the shore and can’t swim very well … you’re not going to make it,” says paramedic Brian Voelker.

It is a gripping reminder to a journalist with little experience on the waterways immediately after having held his breath through rough rapids.

Then this:

“I think it’s deceiving. It’s a lot wider and a lot deeper than a lot of people think. Certainly, a lot deeper than I thought,” adds Voelker.

How deep is it?

Voelker suggests that in the shadows of Parliament Hill between Ontario and Quebec the water ranges between 60 to 80 feet in depth. He believes one section plunges to a depth of 100 feet.

Cyr says “safety is paramount.”

They check for the obvious:

Pleasure Craft Operator’s Card (PCOC)

Life jackets

Flashlights/Safety Kit

Impaired boating

“Any type of impairment is not tolerated by us,” says Cyr.

The constable confirming they steer their patrol boat with a heavy hand when it comes to safety and the law.



