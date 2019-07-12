Ottawa's Dabrowski, China's Xu advance to Wimbledon doubles final | CTV News Ottawa

Ottawa's Dabrowski, China's Xu advance to Wimbledon doubles final

Gabriela Dabrowski

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada serves during her match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Fed Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)


The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:06PM EDT

WIMBLEDON, England — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China advanced to the Wimbledon women mixed doubles with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Friday.

The fourth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Xu will face either No. 1 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic or No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in Saturday's final.

It will be the first women's doubles appearance in a Grand Slam final for Dabrowski and Xu. Dabrowski has won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

Dabrowski and Xu dominated the first set before the second-seeded Czech tandem of Krejcikova and Siniakova rallied in the second. The Czechs converted their third set point at 5-3 after a Siniakova volley forced a long error by Dabrowski.

Dabrowski and Xu got off to a strong start in the third set, then overcame three break points to take a 4-1 lead. The duo then held serve and won on the third match point.

